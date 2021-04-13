A TV series about U.S. conservation officers who protect national parks while investigating crimes is being shot in the South Okanagan.
The ABC network has ordered a pilot episode of the series, called 'National Parks', a drama being produced by Kevin Costner.
"Our partners at ABC, 20th Century Television and A+E Studios have given me a great environment to step out of my comfort zone and deliver something special," Costner told trade publication Variety.
Two other productions are currently being shot in the South Okanagan, according to Okanagan Film Commission Jon Summerland. But the Costner production has the potential to be transformative, Summerland says.
"A pilot of this magnitude is putting our region on the path to a long format television series that would employ hundreds of people over a long period of time, and we are super excited about this project," Summerland said in a release.
National Parks will star Tiffany Dupont, Billy Campbell, Angel Parker, and Gerardo Celasco.