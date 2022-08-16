One of two suspects sought in an attack that left a man with a deep slash wound on his face has been arrested by Kelowna police.
The victim, found in the area of the Queensway bus exchange just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, was uncooperative, refusing to provide a statement or even identify himself.
However, police followed a “blood trail” and determined the attack took place at the nearby Stuart Park washrooms, Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
“Surveillance captured the two suspects flee. One suspect rode away on a bike while the second suspect is seen leaving in a vehicle,” Della-Paolera said.
Based on the surveillance footage, police identified one of the suspects and he was arrested for assault a few blocks away. The second suspect is still unidentified and police are appealing for anyone who saw the assault or who may have relevant dash cam footage to contact them at 250.762.300 or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.4477.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries that included a damaged artery. He is expected to survive but will require further surgery, Della-Paolera said.
“This once again demonstrates the challenges officers face when dealing with street-entrenched individuals who suffer with mental health and substance abuse challenges,” he said.