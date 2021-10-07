The town of Lake Country is encouraging its residents not to shop in Kelowna if they can get the same product or service closer to home.
A new campaign called ‘Sip Local, Eat Local, Shop Local, Be Local’ has been launched by town officials.
“Before getting in your vehicle to travel to another community to pick up produce, baked goods, flowers, wine, or that special gift, think about how you can support local businesses and keep dollars in our home community,” the town says on its website.
To encourage shopping in Lake Country, the town has set up new photo-op cutout signs, in which people can poke their head through holes in colourful images placed around the town.
The signs are at Swalwell Park, Woodsdale Packinghouse Park, and the Oyama boat launch. People are invited to take pictures of themselves and friend in the signs and enter a contest to win one of four $50 gift certificates for a Lake Country business of their choice.
The contest, which launched Tuesday, had no entries at #sipeatshopbe on Instagram as of Wednesday afternoon.
Contest closes Nov. 1.