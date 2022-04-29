A 45-year career in fire protection ends today when Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor works his last day on the job.
Windsor was the municipality’s fire chief for 19 years but he’d got his start decades earlier as a paid-on-call firefighter in Saanich.
Reflecting back Friday on his career in Lake Country, Windsor said a particularly memorable event was the opening last year of a long-planned modern new main fire hall for the community of 15,000 people.
“It started down by the lake and came roaring up the hillside with the wind behind it. That’s been the most significant fire in Lake Country in my time,” Windsor said.
But the fact there haven’t been similarly devastating blazes owes much to on-going efforts to reduce the fire risk in the heavily forested areas that surround Lake Country. Work includes thinning tree stands, removing lower limbs from tree trunks, and clearing underbrush.
“A lot of the fuel mitigation work has been in areas you don’t necessarily see from downtown Winfield,” Windsor said. “For example, it’s been done up in the watersheds and on Spion Kop. It’s in the background, but it certainly helps to better protect our community.”
The department has eight full-time members and a paid-on call force of 55 firefighters. “I think the community is well-served by the department," Windsor said. "It’s a very dedicated group of guys and gals at all three halls.”