The number of parking spaces, but not the size of the pavement, is likely to increase next year at the first lookout point on Knox Mountain.
And mobility improvements, such as handrails on the path from the parking area to the look-out point, are also planned for the popular downtown Kelowna attraction.
Vehicle access to Knox is now restricted to the first look-out point in a two-year trial and the parking area can get congested at times.
“We’re not going to increase the asphalt but we’ll be painting lines for stalls, so I think we’ll achieve more parking because we’ll have actual stall layouts and people will be able to park in the middle of the area,” Melanie Stepphun, a city planner, said Thursday in an interview.
Concrete planters may also be used to help delineate parking stalls.
“They have to be removable, because they’ll need to come out for events like the Knox Mountain Hill Climb,” Stepphun said, referring to the popular and long-running Victoria Day long weekend car race that’s been grandfathered so drivers can travel the full length of the road to the summit.
A permanent washroom was added a few weeks ago to the first look-out area. The road to the first look-out is now open to vehicles every day between noon and 8 p.m.
Until May 15, the city is drawing public input on what other changes and improvements they’d like to see take place at Knox Mountain. For details, see get involved.kelowna.ca