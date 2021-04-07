Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says he's not worried about people thinking he received special treatment in getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Basran said Wednesday he simply took advantage of the opportunity, as an occasional hospital volunteer, to get a vaccination shot.
"I don't consider it queue jumping. I got the vaccine when I was allowed to get it," Basran said during the Phil Johnson show on AM 1150. "I'll make no apologies for it.
"I'm not only keeping myself safe, but I'm keeping those many people at the hospital safe as well," Basran said.
Basran, 43, did not respond Tuesday to an interview request from The Daily Courier about the circumstances under which he received the COVID-19 vaccination.
He vigorously defended getting the vaccine in the friendly interview with Johnson, who said he also received a vaccination shot earlier than other people his age because he too volunteers at the hospital.
"I was allowed to get it earlier than most people my age because, as you and I have talked about many times on this show, we both volunteer at the hospital and it just makes common sense, hence why IHA has allowed volunteers to get the vaccine, that if you're dealing with patients, front-line staff, who are tasked with keeping us safe, it's probably a good idea to get a vaccine," Basran said.
Basran volunteers on Thursday mornings at the KGH coffee shop. "It's not like I volunteer once every few months. You and I are there every week," he told Johnson.
"Being the mayor of the community you have a spotlight on you, and there's going to be people who say, 'Yeah, it's not a big deal'. And there's going to be people who say, 'That was not fair. You shouldn't have done it'," Basran said.
"I'm damned if I do, damned if I don't," Basran said.
Basran said his experience getting an early vaccination shot should be something of a "lesson" to other people about the benefits of volunteerism.
"You know what? Maybe the lesson here too is that, you know what, there's an opportunity to volunteer and make a difference in your community, and every once in a while, you know, for putting in your own time to do that, there's the occasional reward. And in this case, you and I got to get a vaccine ahead of others our age, but I certainly don't consider it queue jumping given we do what we do," Basran said