The number of homes lost to the Central Okanagan wildfires may not be as high as originally indicated but many people are still about to receive news online that their homes have been destroyed.
Figures given out earlier this week suggested as many as 200 homes in the greater Kelowna area were burned in the fire. But during a press conference Wednesday officials clarified that number referred to properties that had been affected in some way by the fire, with the extent of damage varying considerably.
In the North Westside, an unincorporated area along Westside Road north of West Kelowna, 90 properties have been affected by the fire, area fire chief Ross Kotscherofski said.
''These numbers range from damaged landscaping to total loss,’’ Kotscherofski said. ''I want to stress that these (losses) are not all structures. These are properties.’’
In West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, there are 84 properties that have ''some level of damage'', fire chief Jason Brolund said. ''Again, to qualify, these are properties with damage, not structures,'' he said.
Three homes were destroyed in both Kelowna and in Lake Country earlier this week. Those numbers were not revised on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, officials were working to set up an online system at cordemergency.ca that evacuees could use to find out whether their home and property was intact, or had been partially or completely destroyed by the fire.
“It’s necessary to do this process through a web-based model because of the number of properties that have been impacted,’’ Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist said.
''When you get to the website, you’ll be asked to put in your address and you will immediately get a response whether your property is fine or whether it has been damaged, partial or total structural loss,’’ he said.
People whose properties have been affected will be subsequently contacted by officials, Gilchrist said.
But those who discover through the website that their property is fine will not necessarily be able to return home as much work remains to be done to make neighbourhoods safe for the return of evacuees.
Hazards include ongoing spot fires, unstable ground, debris, and the uncertain condition of utilities such as water, sewer and power lines.
Some evacuation orders were expected to be lifted later Wednesday but the process will be gradual, Brolund said. The liftings, he said, would come in ''small pieces’’, on a street-by-street basis.
“They will be nowhere near as large as when we asked you to leave,’’ he said, referring to the hurried but orderly evacuation that emptied out many neighbourhoods last week.
No one was injured during the fires, and there are no reports of anyone missing.
Overall, officials characterized the situation now as a cautious return to normalcy, with firefighting efforts aided by cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday that amounted to 20 mm in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna.
''Things are looking good but I want to temper that with the fact that there’s still a lot of work to be done,’’ Brolund said.
And of course, many residents are going to get devastating news. ''People and communities will learn of monumental loss,'' said Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Central Okanagan regional district. ''This will be a process of grief collectively.''