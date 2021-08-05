Vernon needs more volunteers for its Emergency Support Services program and current reception centre.
The centre is registering people evacuated from the White Rock Lake fire and helping to connect them with basic services, such as food, shelter and essential items.
To get volunteers on the job quickly, the City of Vernon is expediting the appolication and training process over the next several days.
Online application forms are available at vernon.ca/ess. If you have a specific skill set you could offer the ESS program, please indicate this on your application form.
Evacuation orders were expanded Wednesday night for the North Okanagan regional district and Okanagan Indian Band.
The regional district order now includes properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road. The previous order that remains in effect is for properties along Bouleau and Pinaus Lake as well as properties south of Six Mile Creek Road.