The political right’s favourite intellectual is coming to Kelowna to stir up controversy, but no one seems too alarmed.
Jordan Peterson will appear at Prospera Place on May 26 to give one of his roughly-two-hour lectures that sell out arenas worldwide.
Peterson, a clinical psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, is in a well-publicized battle right now with the College of Psychologists of Ontario. They want him to undergo a media training program for tweets they say were derogatory. In particular, Peterson is refusing to use people’s preferred pronouns – for example, when someone wants to go by the gender-neutral they, instead of he or she.
Peterson has refused the regulatory body’s demand, arguing tweets cited by the college have nothing to do with the profession of psychology.
Insisting that climate change isn’t real is also one of Peterson’s favourite topics at the moment, according to The Guardian. The British newspaper quoted one scientist as saying: “He sounds intelligent, but he’s completely wrong.”
While he’s controversial, it doesn’t appear those on the other side of the political spectrum want to make an issue out of his appearances in Kelowna or elsewhere. The Daily Courier put out a few requests for comments about his upcoming lecture, but no one answered. Perhaps it’s because people who speak out against Peterson risk being criticized as being against free speech.
Peterson tweeted this week he was about to speak to a sold-out arena in Saskatoon.
Regular tickets for the Kelowna appearance can be had for $45-$125.
The University of Toronto professor emeritus is a huge one-man industry. He lectures worldwide. He has a large social media presence and following.
“Peterson has 6.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and his videos also run as audio podcasts on platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts,” The Guardian reported.
Through his website, he offers videos, self-help courses, books, swag and “donation opportunities.”
His career took off around 2016, a biography on the website says, as his online lectures, videos and interviews went viral and he published his first 12 Rules for Life book.
“With his students and colleagues, Dr. Peterson has published more than a hundred scientific papers advancing the modern understanding of alcoholism, antisocial behavior, play, emotion, creativity, competence and personality,” the biography states.
On stage, Peterson is well dressed in a three-piece suit and speaks like he’s having a congenial conversation with his audience. Much of the lecture comes across as pretty obvious stuff. There are political zingers, but they’re delivered in the same manner. He doesn’t rant or raise his voice.
In one of his lectures posted online, from Australia in pre-pandemic 2019, Peterson argued that poverty and starvation were down worldwide, but obesity was up: “There are way more obese people than there are starving people. That’s something to celebrate,” he said.
He has appeared several times on Joe Rogan’s podcast and praised Elon Musk for smoking a joint on the same podcast: “We like our insane geniuses like predictable and safe. We don’t want them doing strange things,” he said about the reaction to Musk’s appearance.
He argued a giant oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico turned out to be good for the environment: “Remember when there was that big oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. You know there were more fish there than there was two years before the spill.
“You know why. Because people stopped fishing so it turned out the pollution was really good for the fish.”
Deforestation is a myth, he also argued: “There are more forests in the northern hemisphere than there were a hundred years ago. There’s more forests in China than there were 30 years ago.”
The world’s population will soon peak, he told his audience: “The overpopulation doom and gloomers were absolutely wrong. Wrong. Wrong. We’re not going to overpopulate the world.”
The speech took place before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, so he appears to have gotten this wrong: “There’s no wars in the western hemisphere. That’s good news.”
But he couldn’t resist linking people on the left with Soviet-style communism: Referring to “radical leftist types,” he said that “in the academic world there’s a big resurgence in the same kind of ideas that inspired several generations of Soviet utopians.” Those ideas are so attractive they still resonate with people.”
Last week, he got upset about a sign on a paper towel dispenser in Vancouver, urging conservation.
“Up yours, woke moralists,” Peterson tweeted. “Tyranny is always petty – and petty tyranny will not save the planet.”