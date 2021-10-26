Quicker approval of housing projects that conform to Kelowna's official community plan is foreseen with changes to provincial regulations.
The government announced Tuesday that cities don't have to hold public hearings for proposals that match objectives outlined in the municipality's OCP.
And "minor development variances" also won't need to be considered at a public hearing, the government says.
"We are working with local governments, the development sector, and housing advocates to streamline local development processes to get more homes built faster for people," Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said in a release.
As a practical matter, the announced changes may have little immediate effect in Kelowna because the city has already been waiving public hearings for some proposals that match the OCP and which attract little controversy.
"We're actually waiving many rezoning applications that comply with the OCP already," Ryan Smith, the city's top planner, said in an interview. "Unless we see a bunch of correspondence from the public come in on it. Then we don't."
Most rezoning applications do comply with the OCP, Smith said. Among other things, an OCP sets out what is the desired future use of an individual property.
Though the government has not yet provided a description of what a minor development variance would consist of, Smith said it would likely relate to things such as side-yard setbacks or one-foot variances to the height of a new single family home.
Major variances, such as a developer requesting a 24 storey building on a property zoned for 12 storeys, would still go to a public hearing so interested members of the community could have their say before council makes a decision.
Prior to the waiver of a public hearing, the city publicizes its intention to do so. If the notice generates a significant level of public comment, it would be referred to a public hearing, Smith said.
"Council can always decide to hold a public hearing when they give a proposal first reading," he said.
Historically, about 30% of items that have gone to a public hearing attracted no interest from the public, Smith estimated. "This will remove those items where, when the mayor reads it out, there's silence from the gallery and the council moves onto the next item," he said.
"This way, council can focus their time on the bigger, more important applications," he said.