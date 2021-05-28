Light's out.
What's proposed to be West Kelowna's tallest building would no longer be built in the shape of a conical lighthouse.
Instead, the 35-metre tower at the new Goat's Peak Winery would be a concrete monument with three wood-clad viewing pods.
Once ascending to the differently-angled pods, winery visitors would enjoy views of the nine-acre vineyard, Mount Boucherie, Gellatly Bay, Okanagan Lake, and Kelowna, winery owner Darrel Monette says.
"This future winery is a significant site as it will be visible as one enters or exits the City of West Kelowna," Monette's consultant, Lake Monster Studio Architecture and Studio write, in an application to the municipality.
"The winery is intended to be a destination stop for visitors to be able to experience the Westside from a different vantage point," the application states. "The project has the potential to be a symbol for the community."
The winery is being developed near the south-east corner of Gellatly Road South and Highway 97, near Gorman Bros. sawmill, on the north-facing slopes of Goat's Peak.
Original plans for the winery envisioned a similarly-tall tower in the shape of a lighthouse that Monette said was inspired by real and imaginary structures such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Tower of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings books.
The City of West Kelowna does not regulate the form or character of winery buildings constructed within the Agricultural Land Reserve. But council approval is still necessary because a height variance is required.
At 35 meters, the tower would be more than twice as high as current building regulations allow and the tallest building in the city of 36,000 people. It would be 10 metres taller than the bell tower at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on the slopes of Mount Boucherie.
When city councillors considered the lighthouse design last fall, they were divided on its appeal.
"I deplore this as the epitome of bad taste," Coun. Carol Zanon said, noting also there are no lighthouses actually along the shore of Okanagan Lake.
But Mayor Gord Milsom said the lighthouse design could be a unique tourist attraction and draw more attention to West Kelowna: "I would certainly consider it," he said. "I can just imagine all the advertising."
At the October 2020 meeting, council deferred making a decision on the height variance, asking Monette for more information. In the interim, and in the face of what city planners call "numerous" letters of opposition from the public, the lighthouse proposal has been scrapped in favour of the new design.
It'll be considered first next Wednesday by the city's agricultural advisory committee with a decision on the height variance made later by council.
While the tower will be made of concrete, the three look-out pods will be clad in wood as a "nod to the local mill", the application states. The tall height of the tower remains key to the project, however.
"This structure aims to be a landmark within our town, celebrating our fruit farming industry and the views of our incredible landscape," the application states. "Darrel envisions being able to point out the three look-out pods to his children from his home, across the lake in Kelowna."