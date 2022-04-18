A seven-hour fundraiser for Ukraine will be held this Sunday at a Kelowna pub.
Local musicians such as Scotty Berg, Brad Krauza, Black Soul Duo, and Conroy Ross and Rhythm Collision are scheduled to perform at the event, from 2 p.m-9 p.m. at the 97th Street Pub at the Best Western Inn.
Tickets are $20 with all proceeds going to the Ukraine Canadian Congress. The event also features Ukrainian food, traditional Hopak dancing, a silent auction, and door prizes.
On May 14, the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society and dancers present a new performance, a folk ballet called ‘Forest Grandfather’, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Net proceeds from the event will go toward humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.
For tickets to the 2 p.m. show, see rotarycentreforthearts.com
Also on May 14, Cheremosh, an Edmonton-bsed Ukrainian dance company, will bring its 50th anniversary tour to Kelowna for a performance at the Community Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“Cheremosh’s dancing is rich in intensity, energy, and spirit, and they have a reputation for brining amazing choreography to the stage,” a release from the dance company says. “They take audiences on a colourful and exhilarating journey, thrilling them with spectacular costumes and dynamic music.”
Donations for relief efforts in Ukraine will be accepted at the show. “Our hearts and with our family and friends overseas.” says tour chair Halley Kostyshen.
For tickets to the Kelowna show, see selectyourtickets.com