The remains of a 26-year-old Kelowna man were found in a city park early Thursday.
Police have identified the man, found in Heritage Park at the corner of Ethel Street and Lawrence Avenue near downtown, but are not releasing his name.
“It is a tragedy to lose a young person in our community. We continue to advocate for the need for increased health and support services in our community,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
There is no further police investigation or concerns for the safety of others, Della-Paolera said.
If anyone was in the area prior to 7:30 a.m. and has information that may be of assistance, they are asked to contact the B.C. Coroners Service.