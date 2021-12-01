Summerland and the Okanagan Mission district of Kelowna have emerged as unlikely hotspots for the transmission of COVID-19.
Case rates in the two communities are currently among the highest in the Okanagan-Shuswap region, updated data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows.
The rate is 24 per 100,000 of population in Summerland and 16 per 100,000 of population in Okanagan Mission.
Both communities have vaccination rates higher than most other areas in the Okanagan-Shuswap region. Ninety percent of everyone 12 and older in Okanagan Mission is vaccinated, second only in the Okanagan to the Glenmore area of Kelowna, where the rate is 93%.
In Summerland, the vaccination rate is 88%.
Health officials say the best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination but, as the current situation in Okanagan Mission and Summerland suggests, there is not always a perfect correlation between vaccine coverage and low rates of disease transmission.
In the Kettle Valley area between the Okanagan and the Kootenays, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported last week despite the vaccination rate being just 73%.
But it is also the case that some local communities with relatively low vaccination rates continue to have above-average transmission rates.
In Enderby, for example, the community currently has the second-highest transmission rate, at 18 cases per 100,000 of population. It also has the Okanagan-Shuswap’s lowest vaccination coverage, at just 73% of people aged 12 and older.
Conversely, current case rates are very low in Penticton (four per 100,000) and the South Okanagan (one per 100,000) where the vaccination rates respectively are 88% and 91%.