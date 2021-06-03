Match or mix.
That's the choice for almost 300,000 British Columbians who received an AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year.
They can either get their same type of vaccine for their necessary booster shot or choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Thursday.
"It is safe and effective to have different vaccines if you need to," Henry said, citing data from around the world and Canada's own federal advisory panel on vaccinations.
"This approach is based on scientific evidence," Henry said of the mix-or-match strategy.
The use of AstraZeneca has been curtailed because of concerns over its potential to cause serious blood disorders in a rare number of cases, currently estimated to be about one in 55,000.
But the province has enough AstraZeneca vaccine stockpiled to give it as a booster shot to everyone who received it as a first dose, Henry said. People who got an AstraZeneca shot from a pharmacy will be called by the same pharmacy for booster appointments, in a follow-up process that begins Monday.
Because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are similar in design, they can also be offered interchangeably as a booster shot, Henry said.
Supplies of Moderna may be temporarily limited in some areas of B.C., so those who received it as a first shot may be offered Pfizer as a booster. If they choose, people can wait to receive a Moderna booster, Henry said.
"You can choose to rebook later in June when more Moderna is available," she said. "But I would encourage everyone to take the vaccine that you are offered when you go in for your second dose."
Just under 72% of adult British Columbians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Factoring in those aged 12-18, the vaccination rate is 69%.
Across B.C., 199 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, including 34 in the Interior Health region.
At less than 200 cases provincewide, current infection rates are back to the same level they were in October 2020, and well down from an early April daily peak of about 1,200. The drop is due in large part to rising vaccination rates, Henry said.
"We're making great strides and we want to keep that momentum going," Henry said. "Your second dose is just as important as your first."