Students who attended a graduation party in the North Okanagan may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The party happened in Armstrong on Sept. 6, Interior Health says.
"Public health contact tracing is underway and, where contact information exists, Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who may have been exposed," a release states.
"Confirmed cases include a small number of Grade 12 students at Pleasant Valley Secondary School (but) there is no evidence of transmission in the school setting at this time," the release says.
Anyone who was potentially exposed and who is not fully vaccinated should isolate at home for 10 days, IH says. Those who had received the two necessary vaccine doses by Aug. 30 should continue to attend school while self-monitoring for symptoms.
Only 53% of people aged 12-17 were double vaccinated in the Vernon area as of last week, according to the latest information on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.
Also Thursday, the province announced 706 new cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 213 in the Interior Health region. Second-highest new total was in Fraser Health, with 203 more cases.
Just over 81% of the 390 people who've been treated in hospital for COVID-19 during the past two weeks had not been vaccinated.
Those who haven't been vaccinated are 35 times more likely than those who've been fully vaccinated to end up in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, the government says.
Across B.C., the first-shot vaccination rate has climbed to 86.3%, from 86.1% on Wednesday. The full vaccination rate is 79.7, up from 78.6% on Wednesday.