There's never been a more urgent need to build the most expensive project in the City of Kelowna's history, municipal staff say.
Plans have been unveiled for a rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre, a project currently estimated to cost $134 million. The resulting building would be almost triple the size of the existing 50-year-old facility.
"Never before has the need to access the benefits of recreation been more pronounced than now - in the grips of the global COVID-19 pandemic," states part of a report going to city council on Monday.
"By creating a positive atmosphere, these local facilities become essential to personal health and wellness, thereby reducing reliance on healthcare and other costly social service," the report states.
The new rec centre is proposed to be more than 136,000 sq.-ft and would include an eight-lane 25-metre-long pool, leisure pool, three gyms, community rooms and programming areas.
Despite the much larger size of the new centre, municipal staff estimate it will cost the city about as much to operate as does the existing building. That's primarily because of rental revenue from some for-profit businesses, expected to lease space in the new building.
On Monday, council is expected to endorse staff's plan to choose a consultant for the project with design work getting underway this spring.
Funding for the rebuild, estimated to cost $100 million two years ago, is expected to come from municipal reserves, grants and sponsorships, borrowing and taxation.
Long-term borrowing by a municipality requires the support of voters. It is possible but not likely that Kelowna residents will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed new recreation centre via a referendum.
For similar large projects, the city routinely uses the so-called alternate approval process, which means a proposal goes ahead unless at least 10% of voters - a number currently equivalent to about 11,000 people - sign petitions against it.
Since voters turned down a city plan for a new hockey arena in 1988, a referendum has been used only once in Kelowna. The 1996 question was whether the city should keep fluoridating the water.