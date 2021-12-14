Kelowna’s musicians aren’t in it for the money.
Two-thirds of them generate less than 20% of their annual income from music, a new study has determined.
And that relatively meagre source of income has likely fallen by half during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the study says.
“Fair compensation, flexible funding, and adequate places to play are all important issues to local artists making a living in the Central Okanagan,” the newly released Central Okanagan Music Strategy says.
The report, based on the input of hundreds of local artists, outlines 16 goals to help make the local music scene more vibrant, diverse, and lucrative.
“Being able to meet (virtually) and discuss the future of local music during a pandemic, for me, was such a positive thing,” Kris Hargrave, one the strategy leaders, said in a release.
Some of the goals are to set up a Music Action committee to build collaboration between artists, create a Music Information Hub to provide a user-friendly searchable online data bas of musicians and venues, and incorporate more music themes in existing tourism promotions.
With a regional population of 200,000 Kelowna presents both challenges and opportunities for musicians, the report says. Performance venues may be limited compared to big cities, for example, but “it can be easier for artists to get noticed and succeed in smaller-sized cities”.
Other objectives touted in the report are to “publish suggested pay rates for local artists that meet national standards”, “create and promote opportunities for local Indigenous musicians”, and advocating for more events and performances to take place outside the busy summer season.
The full 28-page report can be viewed at creativeokanagan.com