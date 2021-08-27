The operators of Prospera Place say they will comply with provincial health orders concerning the rollout this fall of COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Everyone entering the downtown arena as of Sept. 17 will have to show the cards indicating they've been vaccinated against the disease.
"The health and safety of guess, staff, and players is our top priority, and we support the BC proof of vaccination program revealed earlier this week," Gavin Parry, chief operating officer of GSL Group, said in a Friday release.
The arena's main tenant, the Kelowna Rockets hockey team, begin their pre-season schedule Sept. 15 in Vancouver. Their first pre-season home game is Sept. 17, with the regular schedule beginning on Oct. 2 with a home game against the Everett Silvertips.
A vaccination card will be required as of Sept. 13 to enter indoor ticketed events, restaurants, nightclubs, movie theatres, casinos, and office buildings where services to the public are provided.
The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce said earlier this week that a survey of its members found one-third were "strongly opposed" to the vaccine card, with a top concern being the potential for conflict between employees and those who don't have such a card.