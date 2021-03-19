It was born out of controversy but residents will start moving into the latest addition to supportive housing in Kelowna on Monday.
McCurdy Place, at the corner of Rutland and McCurdy roads, is a four-storey, 49-unit housing development that will provide homes for formerly homeless and at-risk adults and youths, along with a number of wraparound support services tailored to fit the needs of residents.
According to the province, which provided $12.4 million for the project through its Building BC Supportive Housing Fund, those services will include health and wellness support and education, mental health and addiction treatment and employment opportunities.
“Recovery-oriented housing that is focused on the overall well-being of an individual is a great addition to the ecosystem of supportive housing in our community,” said Shelagh Turner, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, which will operate McCurdy Place.
In 2019 when the project was announced, area residents loudly voiced their opposition to locating the planned housing in a residential area near children, citing the fact it would allow drug use by residents in their suites.
More than 13,000 people signed a petition calling on the government to halt the project. The residents said the land—formerly owned by the Knights of Columbus—should be to be used for seniors housing instead.
They also objected to the number of supportive housing developments being built in the Rutland area of the city at the time.
The area’s MLA, Norm Letnick, even called on the government to “pause” the plan so it could be reconsidered.
But Kelowna city council voted to allow the proposed development, with only one councillor, Charlie Hodge, opposing it.
B.C. Housing also said it would proceed but modified the plan, saying only people further along in their recovery or those without alcohol or addiction issues would be accepted for residency.
Residents would also also be required to make a commitment to ongoing recovery and commit not to use illegal drugs as part of their residency agreement.
On Friday, Jen Kanters, associate director of housing and homelessness for CMHA Kelowna, said that requirement is in place, but falling off the wagon will not lead to automatic removal of a resident.
“We realize slips are part of life. We will work with the resident.”
But, she said, if a resident continues to use drugs, they will be moved to another supportive housing location.
There is no overdose prevention facility on site at McCurdy Place, but a nurse is on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as at least two staff members on duty at all times. There is a single point of entry, so staff know who enters the building at all times.
The changes announced by B.C. Housing in 2019 were the first time it had modified plans for a supportive housing project in the city following opposition by neighbours. Each announced supportive housing project in the city has been met with vocal opposition by neighbours.
McCurdy Place is the fifth supportive housing development in the Rutland area and there are five others throughout the city.
On Friday, the media were given tours of McCurdy Place and Kanters said in the two years since the project was announced, CHMA has worked hard to reach out to the surrounding community.
She said she believes there is now a good level of support for the project and neighbours have been “very receptive.”
The building, which includes a meeting space and offices for the former land owners, the Knights of Columbus (part if its sale agreement with B.C. Housing), also includes 17 suites reserved for young people, seven of which will be for youths aged 17 to 19 who are transitioning out of provincial care. The other 10 are for young people aged 19 to 24. Those suites are all located on the second floor. Suites on the other floors are for adult residents. Residents can only access the floor their suite is on.
The building has a full commercial kitchen, which will provide residents with two meals a day and each suite has a single bed and other furniture and a kitchenette with a fridge, sink and microwave. Rent is $375 per month.
Kanters said the commercial kitchen will also provide meals for the four other supportive housing developments CMHA operates in Kelowna — Willowbridge, Gordon Place, Health House and Ellis Place. It will also allow staff to teach residents cooking skills.
The building is dog friendly and includes a fenced dog run outside.
Kanters said it was important to allow dogs as they can often be key to a person’s mental health.
The opening of McCurdy Place was hailed by local officials as a valuable addition to the housing for the formerly homeless in the city.
“The opening of McCurdy Place is a huge milestone for us,” said Stephanie Ball, executive director of the Kelowna Journey Home Society.
“The addition of 300 units of supportive housing was one of our top-10 action items identified when (the) Journey Home (initiative) was founded in 2018, and we’ve surpassed that with McCurdy Place.”
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said homelessness affects he entire community, not just people who experience it directly.
“These new homes with supports mean 49 people in Kelowna will have a comfortable, reliable and safe place to live with the supports they need,” he said.
“That’s an important accomplishment in itself.”