Police have released an artist’s sketch of a sexual assault suspect.
A woman said she was assaulted about 9 a.m. in Millbridge Park, near Gordon Drive and Springfield Road. She fought back and got away.
The man is described as five-foot-10, about 35 years old with a thin build, long black curly hair with a widow’s peak and a mole under his right eye. He smelled of cigarette smoke and work a black hooded sweater with the picture of a bear and the word California on it. He also wore black pants and half a red backpack with black-and-red mesh straps.
Anyone who has seen this man or knows who he is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.