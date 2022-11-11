A six-storey rental building with 171 suites is proposed for the south side of Harvey Avenue just west of Ethel Street.
Kelowna city council is expected Monday to begin the rezoning process necessary for the proposal to move forward.
The development would replace six standard city lots and homes, four of which are accessed off Harvey Avenue. Plans for the new development show the access being off Saucier Road, eliminating some safety concerns with the Harvey Avenue accesses.
Municipal planners say area residents should expect more such developments in the neighbourhood.
“This is considered the core neighbourhood where staff anticipate seeing more multi-family development applications come forward in a variety of forms,” states part of the report to council.