There’s no evidence overdose prevention sites and safe consumption sites reduce hospitalizations or mortality rates, a newly published study concludes.
However, the analysis of data by McGill University assistant professor Dimitra Panagiotoglou found the sites are effective in other ways.
“Significant declines in reported overdose events, paramedic attendance and emergency department visits were observed,” said the study, published this week on PLOS ONE.
“However, there were no changes to trends in monthly hospitalization or mortality rates.”
At the time of the study, Kelowna had an RV that Interior Health converted to a mobile supervised drug consumption site that travelled between the city’s downtown and Rutland – it’s mentioned in the introduction as an example.
Panagiotoglou, who is in McGill’s department of epidemiology, biostatistics and occupational health, used BC Centre for Disease Control data of all overdoses between January 2015 and December 2017 to form her conclusions.
In Kelowna, that timeline overlaps with the mobile supervised drug consumption site’s first year of operation, between June 2017 and July 2018. During the first year, nearly 26,500 people used the resource in downtown Kelowna and Rutland. Nearly 50 overdoses were reversed, and there were no overdose deaths on the unit in that timespan.
Overdose prevention sites and safe consumption sites were introduced around the province in 2016 when B.C. declared a public health emergency as the powerful opioid fentanyl began showing up in deaths. Since then more than 8,800 people have died in the province from illicit drug overdoses.
Toxic drugs in B.C. cause more deaths than all other unnatural causes combined, according to the province’s chief coroner.
Panagiotoglou’s study is the largest evaluation of population-level effects of overdose prevention and safe consumption sites across a variety of settings available to date.
It found that after an initial sharp spike in paramedic visits, they decreased by 23.5% a year after implementation. Similarly, the study found emergency department visits declined by 39% a year later.
“The results may be of particular interest to jurisdictions considering mobile units or implementation in less dense communities,” said the study. “Additional research is needed to understand the effects of operating hours, service volume, residence requirements and police presence.”
The study is intended to help fill gaps in information about the impact of these sites in smaller, more scattered communities.
Panagiotoglou acknowledges in the study that such sites remain politically controversial.
“Some policy makers, residents and business operators continue to vehemently oppose their implementation on moral grounds, and beliefs that these harm reduction interventions: a) encourage drug-related crimes and public consumption, b) condone rather than treat addiction, and c) burden limited health resources,” it said.
In March 2021, a former private college on Pandosy Street in downtown Kelowna was transformed into the Outreach Urban Health Centre.
It's designed primarily to serve people with mental health and addictions issues, and it includes a supervised drug injection site.
"Staff provide support including supplies, teaching on safer use, overdose response, and build relationships and connect clients to other health system supports such as nursing care and mental health and substance use services," IH says.
