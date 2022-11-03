Between 15 cm and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Okanagan Connector, from Peachland to Merritt, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Merritt to Hope.
“An atmospheric river will bring heavy snow to the high elevation mountain passes beginning Thursday afternoon,” states an advisory from Environment Canada. “Gusty southwesterly winds will further reduce visibility in blowing snow.”
The freezing level will rise above 2,000 metres on Friday afternoon, above the highest points of both freeways. As a result, the snow will change to rain, with precipitation easing off Friday evening.
For Kelowna, a sunny start to Thursday will give way to increasing clouds with a 40 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Wet snow is possible tonight, with accumulations of between two and four centimetres, as the temperature falls to 2 C overnight.