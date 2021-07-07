An extended heat warning covering most of B.C. was finally lifted Wednesday as preliminary data began to paint a grim picture of the effects those record-high temperatures had on the population.
According to the BC Coroners Service, its staff responded to 110 sudden deaths within the Interior Health region from June 25 through July 1, nearly double the 59 cases they handled in the same period of 2020.
This year’s numbers are even more alarming compared to the pre-COVID years of 2016 to 2019, when the totals for the same week ranged from 41 to 43.
However, Interior Health actually fared relatively well compared to its counterparts on the Lower Mainland.
In the Fraser Health region, coroners responded to 344 deaths during the week of heat, compared to just 61 in the same period of 2020. And in the Vancouver Coastal region, coroners were called to 193 deaths, versus 45 in the year-ago period.
Across the province, the BC Coroners Service responded to 777 deaths during the period in question, compared to 232 for the same part of 2020.
Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement her agency took the unusual step of releasing the preliminary data because “it is believed likely the extreme weather B.C. has experienced… is a significant contributing factor to the increased number of deaths.”
Lapointe said many of the victims were “older individuals living alone in private residences with minimal ventilation,” and that her agency “will carefully investigate the circumstances of each death to determine the role extreme heat may have played and will use the findings of these investigations to help prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.”
All of those sudden deaths played out against the backdrop of a heat warning that was issued June 23 by Environment Canada. And, while the warning ended Wednesday, meteorologist Doug Lundquist urged continued caution in the Okanagan.
“It doesn’t really mean the heat’s over,” he said.
“We’re forecasting highs in the 30 C to 35 C range for the next seven days.”
Lundquist is also keeping an eye on U.S. weather models that are forecasting another unprecedented heat wave in the western part of that country, although he doesn’t expect it to have much influence north of the border.
More concerning to the meteorologist is the continuing risk of thunderstorms this week in
tinder-dry B.C., which just completed its hottest June on record.
Kelowna set an all-time heat record June 29 when the mercury reached 45.7 C, while Penticton did the same a day later when the temperature climbed to 44.2 C.
Lytton recorded the hottest temperature ever measured in Canada on June 29 with a blistering 49.6 C. The village was destroyed by fire a day later.