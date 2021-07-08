More than 85,000 British Columbians got vaccinated between Wednesday and Thursday.
The B.C. government reported Thursday afternoon that 78.4% of British Columbians have now received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 40% have received two doses.
That’s up from 78.2% and 38.2% the day before.
A total of 3,635,811 people 12 and older have received one dose. More than 1.8 million have received two doses.
B.C. had 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday for a total of 147,915 since the pandemic began.
There are 649 active cases — 74 people are in hospital and 19 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
There were 19 new cases in the Interior Health region, which has 175 active cases.
One new death was reported in Interior Health, bringing the provincial death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,760.