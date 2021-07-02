Environment Canada is warning Okanagan residents about heat and smoke.
Although the weather is cooler than the 40-plus temperatures recorded earlier this week, daytime highs of 32-37 C and nighttime lows of 16-20 are still in the forecast.
Humidex values will reach the low 40s, Environment Canada said.
“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures this week,” the Environment Canada warning said. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions.”
The Okanagan can also expect smoky skies over the next 24-48 hours, Environment Canada said.
B.C. has 119 wildfires currently burning, 96 started in the last two days, according to the BC Wildfire Service.