Winemakers considering changes to VQA blending rules to adapt to climate change

Climate change is affecting many sectors of the Canadian economy – why should the wine industry be an exception? In the second part of an ongoing series, our wine reporter Jeff McDonald examines the impact of climate change on an industry that is an integral part of the Okanagan experience.
By Jeff McDonald
Special to The Daily Courier
It’s been said that good wine is a story in a bottle. If so, much of that story is told by where the grapes were grown and the wine was made.
A bottle of wine produced on the Naramata Bench or on the slopes of Mount Boucherie says something to consumers about those beautiful places.
B.C.’s Vintners Quality Assurance program guarantees that wines carrying the VQA brand are made in B.C., from B.C. grapes. It says so on the label. In fact, pretty much everything you see on a VQA wine label is regulated by the VQA itself.
Quality, too, is driven by the VQA program, adopted in B.C. in 1990. Ninety-five per cent of B.C. wine is produced and marketed under the program.
No serious wine-producing region or country operates without some form of quality standards – witness France’s AOC and Italy’s DOC programs.
So, it’s no small matter when B.C.’s wine industry starts talking about tinkering with VQA. But years of serious declines in B.C.’s grape harvest driven by climate change are now fermenting those conversations among Okanagan winemakers and grapegrowers.
“We’re looking at a number of possible changes to VQA regulations driven by climate change,” says Derek Kontkanen, winemaker at Arterra Wines, which owns iconic B.C. wine brands like See Ya Later Ranch, Culmina, Jackson Triggs and Iniskillin Okanagan, among others.
“For example, the grape list (under VQA) is fairly restrictive, and we may want to experiment with grapes not currently permitted in the program.”
Kontkanen is one of six members of an industry committee gathering input on potential climate-change-driven modifications to the VQA program. A 2022 report commissioned by Wine Growers B.C. recommends modifications to the VQA program to create flexibility for winemakers when yields are low.
The report highlights three key blending areas to look at:
• geographic indications require that 95 per cent of the grapes used to make the wine come from a specific geographic area;
• a specific vintage year may appear on a wine label if at least 85 per cent of the grapes used to make the wine were harvested in that vintage year;
• varietal name, allowing a specific single-varietal name to appear on a wine label if at least 85 per cent of the wine comes from the named grape variety.
The report says these blending requirements limit winemakers’ abilities to smooth fluctuations across regions, vintages and varieties. Amending them would provide security from climate-driven shocks to grape supply, the report says.
No matter what changes are recommended by industry (some of which could go to a plebiscite as soon as this fall), Kontkanen insist the quality that has driven B.C.’s wine industry cannot be sacrificed.
“With any changes that we might suggest, we have to ask, ‘How does this affect quality?’ and ‘How does this impact the VQA brand?’ We as an industry have to hold hands and be aligned before we can recommend any changes and move forward with them,” he said.
Changes to the VQA program would have to be presented to the industry and then approved in an industry plebiscite conducted by the B.C. Wine Authority, the independent regulatory body which enforces the VQA program under the provincial Wines of Marked Quality regulation.
It’s not something that happens overnight, says Randy Bertsch is general manager of the Summerland-based wine authority.
“It’s a three-prong process: industry consultations, then the BCWA. plebiscite, then taking industry’s recommended changes to the ministry of agriculture and food. Then it’s in the ministry’s hands to review, respond and ultimately approve,” he said. “The industry is looking at the blending rules and considering adjusting them without sacrificing the quality that consumers are enjoying.”
Bertsch said B.C. is not alone in considering changes to blending rules – wine regions around the world are being forced to alter their winemaking regulations, including in Europe, and the industry has no interest in anything that compromises quality because ultimately wine drinkers call the shots.
“Everyone is having to adapt, and the sooner that we embark upon that process the better,” he said.
“The fact that 95 percent of the wine produced in B.C. is under the VQA program tells you that industry doesn’t want it to change for the negative. ”
B.C.’s minister of agriculture and food said last week that she would consider approving industry recommendations that support B.C. wines.