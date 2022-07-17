One man is dead after drowning in Wood Lake while trying to help another person.
Kelowna RCMP said someone fell into the water in Lake Country Saturday evening before 7:30 p.m. and another person jumped in to attempt a rescue.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that the man drowned trying to assist another passenger in the water," said police in a news release.
Witnesses told police that several other boaters found two men in distress. One of the men, who had a life jacket, was saved.
The second man was brought back to the Oyama boat launch where first responders were waiting. However, they were unable to revive him.
The BC Coroner Services was on scene and took over the investigation.
Officers from Lake Country and Kelowna responded to the lake.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man,” said Cpl. Judith Bertrand, spokeswoman for the Kelowna RCMP.
“We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”