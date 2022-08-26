Bowman

Norah Bowman, shown here voting during an online school board meeting earlier this year, has decided not to run for re-election this fall.

 Cental Okanagan Public Schools

One and done.

Norah Bowman, a Kelowna school trustee first elected in 2018, won't be running for re-election on Oct. 15.
 
"I am moving onto other community work, I'm writing another book, and I am a full time professor at Okanagan College. I'm also a Mom!" Bowman wrote this week on her Facebook page.
 
So far, Julia Fraser is the only incumbent Kelowna trustee who has picked up a nomination package at City Hall.
 
In her Facebook post, Bowman wrote that she would be voting for Fraser and incumbent trustee Wayne Broughton, and encouraged others to do so as well.
 
She did not mention Lee-Ann Tiede, another Kelowna trustee. Instead, Bowman encouraged people to vote for Val Johnson, who has picked up a trustee nomination package at Kelowna City Hall.

Kelowna has four representatives on the seven-member school board, with one each from West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland/rural.