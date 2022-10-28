A retired military policeman heading up this year’s poppy campaign in Kelowna has a good group of volunteers already lined up but he’s also appealing for more people to get involved.
Cory Schieman said Friday the goal for this year’s campaign is to match or exceed the approximately $200,000 raised in 2021.
“The biggest challenge we have, given a lot of the Legion members are getting fairly old, is getting people to help out with the campaign,” he said Friday. “I’d say we could use at least 100 or so more. If we get the bodies, we’ve got the work.”
Schieman is fairly new to Kelowna, having moved here 18 months ago, but he’s been a Legion member for more than 10 years.
Although the poppy campaign started Friday, a separate but related appeal to the business community began weeks ago.
“We’ve been getting a good reception,” he said. “The folks that are out pounding the streets, talking to businesses, are getting a warm welcome and getting lots of good donations.”
Money raised by the poppy campaign goes toward the purchase of medical equipment and supplies required by veterans. Most years, the Legion also makes a substantial donation directly to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, and it also offers bursaries and scholarships for the family members of veterans.
Anyone is able to volunteer with the poppy campaign, whether they are a Legion member or not. For more information, visit the Legion office on Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna.