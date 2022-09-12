Voting won’t be necessary Oct. 15 in some areas of the Central Okanagan.
Only one person has put their name forward as a candidate in parts of Lake Country and the Central Okanagan Regional District.
Barring an unlikely disqualification, Wayne Carson will be acclaimed as regional district director in Central Okanagan West and Kevin Kraft will be acclaimed regional director for Central Okanagan East.
In Lake Country, incumbent school trustee Amy Geistlinger is the only candidate this time and will also likely be acclaimed.
The town of Lake Country has a ward system. Incumbent Cara Reed will be acclaimed in Carr’s Landing and incumbent Todd McKenzie will be acclaimed in Oyama.