Wayne Carson

Wayne Carson, who represents the North Westside communities on the board of the Central Okanagan Regional District, has been acclaimed for another term. No candidates stepped forward to challenge Carson, and four other people running for office in the Central Okanagan have also been acclaimed.

 File photo

Voting won’t be necessary Oct. 15 in some areas of the Central Okanagan.

Only one person has put their name forward as a candidate in parts of Lake Country and the Central Okanagan Regional District.

Barring an unlikely disqualification, Wayne Carson will be acclaimed as regional district director in Central Okanagan West and Kevin Kraft will be acclaimed regional director for Central Okanagan East.

It's the first time since at least the 2002 civic election that directors have been acclaimed in both Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West because of a lack of competition, the regional district says.

In Lake Country, incumbent school trustee Amy Geistlinger is the only candidate this time and will also likely be acclaimed.

The town of Lake Country has a ward system. Incumbent Cara Reed will be acclaimed in Carr’s Landing and incumbent Todd McKenzie will be acclaimed in Oyama.