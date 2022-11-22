Reports of conflicts between humans and wildlife on the Westside were down this year compared to 2021.
About 275 calls were made this year concerning black bear activity in West Kelowna, Peachland, and Westbank First Nation. That compares to about 410 such calls last year.
Calls about deer were also down, to 200 from 240 last year.
The number of wildlife-related calls fielded by conservation officers and the Wildlife Activity Reporting Program was on par this year with annual averages seen from 2017-2020.
Information about human-wildlife conflicts will be presented Tuesday to West Kelowna city council by Lauren Wishart, WilldSafeBC co-ordinator for the Central Okanagan.
West Kelowna, Peachland, and WFN provide funding to the agency to run a variety of programs aimed at encouraging homeowners not to make their property attractive to foraging wildlife.
Garbage that’s unsecured or set out too early for pick-up accounts for about two-thirds of all human-wildlife conflicts, Wishart says. About 650 garbage carts were tagged this year for having been set out too early, the notifications including a reminder to homeowners to be more vigilant.