Vaccination rates for COVID-19 did not increase last week in three of the seven Kelowna-area regions tracked by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The number of people who've received at least one vaccine shot stayed level at 85% in both Glenmore and Okanagan Mission, and at 81% in West Kelowna.
But the vaccination rate rose by one percent in each of the four other Kelowna area regions for which data is produced by the BC CDC.
This is the new vaccination rate for the seven Kelowna areas:
Okanagan Mission - 85%
Glenmore - 85%
Downtown - 84%
West Kelowna - 81%
Rutland - 78%
Lake Country - 78%
Rural/Peachland - 76
All Kelowna areas have vaccination rates below the provincial average, as of Monday, of 85.8%.
The new B.C. vaccine card, which people must show to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19, came into effect on Monday.
As a result, Interior Health has changed some of the restrictions that had been in place in the region.
For smaller indoor organized events, participants will be required to show proof of vaccination, minimum one dose, until Oct. 24. After that date, proof of two doses will be required.
Indoor events may be held with up to 50 people, and outdoor events may be up to 100 people.
For all larger indoor events, such as Kelowna Rockets games held inside the 6,200 seat Prospera Place rink downtown, proof of full vaccination is required. The capacity limit is 50% of a venue's capacity.
On Tuesday, the Rockets announced that season ticket holders will have the first chance to buy tickets for the three pre-season home games this Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 25.
Available tickets that are not bought by season pass holders will go on sale to the general public on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.
Even though fans will have to show proof of double vaccination to gain entry to Prospera Place, they will also have to wear masks inside the building.