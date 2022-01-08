Just two Okanagan mayors have confirmed they’re planning to run again in the October 2022 municipal elections, while most of the others say they’re still undecided and one has confirmed he’s out.
This week, the Okanagan Newspaper Group sent emails to the official addresses of every Valley mayor asking about their election intentions. All but four responded.
Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a subsequent phone interview he’s “pretty sure” he’ll seek a second consecutive term.
“I think this council — and it’s not all me — has done a great job in the community and I think I’ve brought some harmony and stability within city council and within the community,” said Vassilaki.
“This council has had a lot of respect from the community that had been lacking previously, and I think we’ve done such a great job that if we all ran and we all got in again we will continue to do what the citizens of Penticton voted us in to do.”
Vassilaki also said he welcomes the opportunity to continue standing up to senior levels of government and defend municipalities’ rights to “make decisions when it comes to development and zoning of lands and what has to be done in the community for us to prosper properly.”
The other confirmed candidate is Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, who has held the post since 2008.
“Not a question I was expecting to answer so soon, but yes I intend on running for another term as mayor,” wrote Acton in an email.
“I am looking to run to see some projects that we have started through to completion. I would also like to provide some continuity to help our community through what I would consider a very unstable time.”
The only politician who confirmed plans to step down is James Baker in Lake Country, the Valley’s longest-serving mayor.
Baker told The Daily Courier earlier this week he’s calling an end to his career in local government after 33 years, including the past 16 as mayor.
“I still enjoy the job, but there’s other things I would like to do as well, like spend more time with grandchildren,” said the 80-year-old Baker.
Six other mayors are still maybes, including Gord Milsom, who’s nearing the end of his first term in West Kelowna.
“Mayor Milsom mentioned that he’ll be sure to let you and our community know when he’s ready to announce his future plans,” wrote executive assistant Collette Beggs in an email.
Another first-term mayor, Oliver’s Martin Johansen, wrote that he’s “giving this some serious consideration and will be making a decision over the next few months.”
Just down the road in Osoyoos, Mayor Sue McKortoff is also undecided about seeking a third consecutive term.
“I have not made a decision on this issue and may not decide for several months. I have a job to do for the next nine months and I am concentrating on that for now,” wrote McKortoff.
Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer is still weighing his options.
“So much will depend on where the world is with COVID in six months from now. My wife and I would like to travel and see other parts of the world. However, if the situation has not improved, I may put my name back on the ballot in October,” wrote Bauer, who has been mayor for three consecutive terms.
“Should I be running again, I believe the experience and knowledge that I am providing has led Keremeos through many challenging times. It provides the foundation for leadership within a team approach that brings out the best in people. It creates confidence and trust that everyone can rely on when navigating through difficult situations.”
Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper said in a phone interview he’s also taking a wait-and-see approach.
“It’s been a testy few years,” said Pieper, noting the four-year length of terms is something else that will factor into his decision.
Finally, Enderby Mayor Greg McCune, who took a leave of absence for two months in the fall due to burnout associated with his official duties and his bakery business, is unsure if he’ll shoot for a third consecutive term.
“I haven’t 100% decided,” he wrote. “I am waiting until mid-June to decide yes or no.”
Those playing their cards even closer to their vests are Summerland Mayor Toni Boot and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.
“At this time I am not prepared to comment on whether or not I will be running again,” wrote Boot, who is in her first term as mayor.
Same goes for Cumming, who offered “no comment at this time.”
Four other mayors didn’t respond to the Okanagan Newspaper Group’s original email Wednesday or a follow-up email Friday: Colin Basran in Kelowna, Jim Garlick in Coldstream, Cindy Fortin in Peachland and Spencer Coyne in Princeton.