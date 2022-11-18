Future buildings along scenic Beach Avenue in Peachland could be limited to three storeys in height.
Town council will consider amending zoning regulations next Tuesday to introduce the height restriction.
The issue of building heights on Beach Avenue was a contentious one in last month’s civic election after construction began on a five-storey building along the street.
“It’s even more of an eyesore than was expected based on the original application,” Coun. Terry Condon said shortly before the Oct. 15 election.
The previous council had narrowly approved the project, in a 4-3 vote.
Those who supported the project said it was attractive and represented a good form of increased residential density. Critics, such as Condon, said it was too tall and much of out keeping with the existing character of the beachfront neighbourhoods, where most homes are one or two-storeys in height.
Three councillors who supported the five-storey project lost their re-election bids with newcomers, such as top-vote getter Randey Brophy calling for a review of zoning bylaws that had allowed the five-storey project to even be considered by council. Condon was re-elected.
At a 2019 public hearing on the five-storey project, sentiment was strongly against the proposal. Seventy-five people attended and of the 22 who spoke, all but a handful said they were opposed to the project.
Such criticism didn’t convince former Coun. Pam Cunningham, who dismissed concerns over the height and suggested she looked forward to seeing more such buildings: “If it’s an elephant in a garden, eventually there will be a whole herd of them so then it won’t be off.”
Cunningham was among the councillors who lost their seats last month.