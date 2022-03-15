Harvey and Spall

This is Kelowna's most dangerous intersection, at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road, where there was an average of 110 crashes, 47 of which involved injuries, annually between 2014 and 2018. More intersection cameras are coming to B.C., the government announced Tuesday.

 File photo

Intersection cameras at crash-plagued B.C. corners have been successful in improving driver behaviour, the government says.

Ongoing funding for the camera program is part of $9.5 million budgeted this year for RoadSafetyBC.

“Strategic automated enforcement through intersection safety cameras at locations linked to crashes and dangerous speeds has widespread support because it is changing driver behaviours and cutting down on potentially tragic outcomes,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a Tuesday release.

The last intersection safety camera was installed, in Nanaimo, in September 2020. Five of the 140 high-crash intersections which are monitored are in Kelowna.

The corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road is Kelowna’s most dangerous, with an average of 110  crashes a year between 2014 and 2018, 47 of which typically involved injuries.

The next most dangerous intersections, as measured by average annual crashes and injury accidents, are:

Dilworth and Springfield  89, 40

Harvey and Gordon 81, 36

Harvey and Banks 76, 34

Harvey and Cooper 74, 36

When the intersection cameras were first installed, they were set up only to catch drivers who ran red lights. In the summer of 2019, modifications were made in some places so the cameras could also detect speeders. One-quarter of the intersections are now monitored for red light violations and speeding.

The cameras at the Kelowna intersections of Harvey/Banks and Harvey/Cooper can detect speeders; at the other three corners where the cameras are in use, they are set up to detect only those who run red lights.

A survey by ICBC in the fall of 2021 found support for red light cameras was at 77%, and support for speed cameras was at 72%, the government says.
 
The effectiveness of the cameras in changing driver behaviour across B.C. is shown by a drop in speeding tickets issued where the devices are in use, the government says. In 2020, there were 72,546 speeding tickets at monitored corners, but that number fell to 46,700 last year.
 
Tickets for running red lights at the monitored corners, however, increased slightly, from 64,379 to 66,657. But both numbers were down from a peak level of 83,358 in 2019.
 
The only other intersection camera in the Okanagan is in Vernon at the corner of Highway 97 and 43rd Ave, where there is an average of 36 crashes a year, 13 of which involve injuries.
 
- this story corrects an earlier version which stated more intersection cameras were coming to B.C.