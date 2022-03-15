Intersection cameras at crash-plagued B.C. corners have been successful in improving driver behaviour, the government says.
Ongoing funding for the camera program is part of $9.5 million budgeted this year for RoadSafetyBC.
“Strategic automated enforcement through intersection safety cameras at locations linked to crashes and dangerous speeds has widespread support because it is changing driver behaviours and cutting down on potentially tragic outcomes,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a Tuesday release.
The last intersection safety camera was installed, in Nanaimo, in September 2020. Five of the 140 high-crash intersections which are monitored are in Kelowna.
The corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road is Kelowna’s most dangerous, with an average of 110 crashes a year between 2014 and 2018, 47 of which typically involved injuries.
The next most dangerous intersections, as measured by average annual crashes and injury accidents, are:
Dilworth and Springfield 89, 40
Harvey and Gordon 81, 36
Harvey and Banks 76, 34
Harvey and Cooper 74, 36
When the intersection cameras were first installed, they were set up only to catch drivers who ran red lights. In the summer of 2019, modifications were made in some places so the cameras could also detect speeders. One-quarter of the intersections are now monitored for red light violations and speeding.
The cameras at the Kelowna intersections of Harvey/Banks and Harvey/Cooper can detect speeders; at the other three corners where the cameras are in use, they are set up to detect only those who run red lights.