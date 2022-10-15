Kelowna mayor-elect Tom Dyas credits door knocking at thousands of homes for his sweeping election victory Saturday over two-term incumbent Colin Basran.
Those front porch conversations revealed a citizenry that felt excluded from City Hall and also alarmed by the Kelowna’s surging crime levels, Dyas said.
“(We) knocked on just about almost every door in the city of Kelowna,” Dyas said. “I actually lost about 20 lbs. It was the best weight lost program that I ever had over the summer months.
“One of the biggest things that we heard when we were knocking on doors was that people are feeling unsafe and concerned about crime in this community,” Dyas said. “Like any business or business owner, if you know that there’s a serious problem that’s affecting that business you address it and you stay on top of it, until you’re able to see a difference.”
Dyas, who ran an eponymously-named insurance benefits company before turning the business over to his son, said one of his first priorities would be to introduce himself to City Hall employees.
“The first thing that I’m going to do once I get into office is walk around and introduce myself to everyone there,” he said.
“There’s a good number of that I know but there’s a good number of them that I’m looking forward to meeting, and making sure I understand what they’re doing at City Hall, and also how I can assist them to perform even better at their job.”
Echoing themes he stressed during the campaign, Dyas said his top priorities would be addressing crime, the cost of housing, and increasing traffic congestion.
“We have our work cut out for us, but I want you to know that I’m listening to you, I will continue to work for you, I am committed 120% to what you have gifted me with, being the mayor of Kelowna,” Dyas said. “My door will always be open whether you voted for me, or you did not vote for me.”
Dyas led from start to finish as election results came in from the 21 polling stations Saturday night. He finished the night with twice as many votes as Basran, 21,110 to 10,821.
It was a remarkable turnaround from 2018, when Dyas was handily beaten by Basran. The two are former friends, who even went to New York City together as part of a group to celebrate Basran’s 40th birthday.
“Colin, thank you for your contribution to our city over the last 11 years,” Dyas said, referring to both Basran’s two terms as mayor and a three year stint as a council member.
“You took time away from your family to help build our city. You always did what you believed was the best to make the city the best it could be. Kelowna is lucky to have people like you willing to dedicate so much of your life to our community.”
Asked if Basran had called to concede defeat and congratulate him on his victory, Dyas said: “I haven’t received a call as of yet. But, potentially, may later,” Dyas said, in a comment that drew hoots, guffaws, and laughter from a crowd of about 200 supporters.
There was little suspense as vote results started to come in, with Dyas jumping out to an early lead and building on it through the night.
“It was a feeling of probably numbness. We weren’t jumping up and down with any type of going crazy with it. We were just comfortable with each other in the room and it felt a little surreal. But, I can’t lie, it’s a fabulous feeling,” Dyas said.