The City of Kelowna plans to spend $1.6 billion on capital projects over the next decade.
But it would like to spend $2.3 billion.
An updated capital plan going to council on Monday says there are worthwhile projects with an estimated cost of $700 million for which there is no currently identified funding source.
Costliest items on this wish list include $102 million to replace the aging Kelowna Community Theatre, $81 million for a new city yards facility, $75 million to replace the main city museum on Queensway, and $36 million for new parkades.
Of the $1.6 billion in capital plan projects envisioned in the next decade, $300 million is for transportation-related undertakings, $290 million is for new city-owned buildings, $237 million is for airport upgrades, and $200 million is for upgrades to the city’s sewage treatment plant.
The 10-year capital plan is taken as a signpost of how the city anticipates spending money in the next decade, but year-over-year spending decisions are made during budget deliberations held in December.