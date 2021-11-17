The Hope-Princeton highway through Southern British Columbia should be open to emergency vehicles by the end of the coming weekend, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says.
Asked about the capacity of Highway 3 to handle an expected surge in traffic once it fully re-opens, Fleming said there would likely be special driving conditions.
"When we re-open Highway 3 and other highways, it will be drive-to-conditions, and conditions will in some cases be single-lane alternating traffic, and there will be congestion, there will be truck corridor traffic," he said during a government news conference.
"Speed limits and the driving conditions will be taken into account on how to use those routes until a higher degree of functionality is restored," Fleming said. "As we get more capacity we will change the instructions about how to drive highway networks that we re-open."
The government has declared a province-wide state of emergency to aid in efforts to reopen highways blocked by mudslides and heavy flooding, Premier John Horgan said.
One example of the way the declaration would assist in that goal, Horgan said, was to more quickly award contracts for road rebuilding projects.
He also appealed for people not to stock up on groceries out of fear shortages of some items will last for a considerable length of time.
"Please do not hoard items," Horgan said. "What you need, your neighbours need as well. We're confident we can restore our supply chains in a quick and orderly manner."
"Respect the fact that you do not need 48 eggs. A dozen will do. And leave the rest for somebody else," Horgan said.
Closures of Highways 1, 3, and 5 have effectively cut off road links between the Interior and the Lower Mainland. Horgan said the situation was similar to the "unprecedented challenges" the province has been experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and last summer's heat domes and wildfires.
"And now we have debilitating floods that we have never seen before," Horgan said.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the whole of government would be engaged in re-opening the highways and re-establishing supply chains between the Interior and the Lower Mainland.
"Above all, we need to ensure that everyone has access to food, water, and essential goods," Farnworth said.
The state of emergency declaration could lead to limits being placed on the number of items people could buy in grocery stores, he said. But he also said retailers can take it upon themselves to prevent bulk purchasing.
The government is working with gasoline suppliers to ensure fuel is delivered to gas stations, Farnworth added.
"We will be monitoring and working very closely with them to ensure that there are fuel supplies getting to where they are needed. That will be very much a priority in terms of the work going forward," he said.
Just under 18,000 British Columbians have been evacuated from 6,000 properties due to flooding.