PAW PATROL: Keep your fur babies safe during the dog days of summer

While it may seem like a good idea to let your dog happily romp through a field of long golden grass, those few minutes of fun could cost you a trip to the vet.
Dr. Kaylee Little, a veterinarian at West Kelowna’s Carrington Animal Hospital, said spear grass is one of the major dangers they see at veterinarian clinics.
The list also includes heatstroke and seasonal allergies.
Spear grass, also known as foxtail, needle grass or porcupine grass, is a wild grass with barbed seed heads that is abundant in the Okanagan.
This one- to two-foot-high grass is found in the wild, along roadways, vacant lots and unkempt lawns and is a hazard to all pets from late spring until early fall.
Little said spear grass is most frequently found on pets’ paws, in ears and sometimes noses, but can also be anywhere on their coat. Since it is barbed, once it becomes attached to your pet’s fur, it can become embedded in their skin and cause irritation, an abscess can form and secondary bacterial infection can occur.
If the spear grass is in the pet’s ear, it can cause an ear infection or can even rupture their eardrum.
If your pet is licking or chewing at a certain area that is red, swollen or has discharge, limping or shaking their head excessively, spear grass may be the culprit.
Little said treatment includes prompt removal of embedded spear grass. The more time the spear grass is lodged, the more likely the chance of the pet developing an infection. As well, the spear grass will break down, making it difficult to remove.
Depending on the area affected, sometimes spear grass removal requires sedation or general anesthesia and more often than not, a course of antibiotics. A cone is also recommended if the spear grass was embedded in the skin as the more pets lick the wound, the more bacteria they are introducing and the longer it will take to heal.
During peak spear grass season, people need to be vigilant to protect their pets by examining their pets’ feet, ears, eyes and coat after they have been in areas prone to spear grass.
Little also said pet owners can keep long hair on their pets’ feet trimmed shorter so spear grass will be easier to see.
But it’s not just plants that can be a danger. Okanagan summers can be scorching hot and Little said those high temperatures can be dangerous to pets, who can overheat or suffer from heatstroke or heat exhaustion, which occurs when a dog or cat’s temperature rises above 39.4 C.
Pets who have been playing or working hard in the heat, don’t have access to water or have been in an area with no ventilation or air conditioning, can suffer heat stroke.
Warning signs include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, seizures, difficulty breathing and sudden collapse.
Little said if the pet’s internal temperature maintains around 41 C and their temperature is not brought down appropriately, they can suffer multiple organ failure and death can follow.
According to Little, certain animals are at greater risk of having a heat stroke than others, including certain breeds of dogs with flat faces, those with heavy coats, and pets who are overweight. As well, younger and older pets are more at risk as they have a harder time regulating their body temperature.
A pet that has already had heatstroke has an increased chance of a recurrence.
If your pet is showing signs of having a heat stroke, Little said to offer them cool, not cold, water to drink and take them to a cool area. People can also pour cool water over their pet’s head, stomach and feet or place cool towels over the animal. If using towels, replace them often as they can retain heat and aggravate the problem.
Little warned a sudden drop in temperature can cause blood pressure changes, so people shouldn’t use cold water to cool down an overheated pet.
If there is no improvement in the pet’s condition within 10 minutes or so, Little said to take them to their vet, who may have to maintain the animal’s blood pressure, offer oxygen support, give intravenous fluids and administer medications.
The pet’s prognosis is dependent on how overheated the animal is, how soon they get treatment and their health before the heat stroke.
Little said in most cases, pets recover quickly as long as their temperature isn’t too high; however, if not treated quickly, some pets have irreversible organ damage and can die later from complications.
Heatstroke is preventable. Owners should provide their pets with lots of water, shade and shelter and make sure any exercise is done early in the morning or in the evening when the air is cooler.
Little emphasized people should never leave their pet in a hot car.
Some people are allergic to pets and it turns out pets have allergies as well.
According to Trupanion, a pet medical insurance company, an estimated 10 per cent of dogs experience seasonal allergies every year.
Little noted there are two main types of allergies veterinary clinics see in cats and dogs - food allergies and environmental allergies.
She said pets who only display allergy symptoms during certain seasons, particularly spring and fall, could point to a seasonal allergy rather than a year-round allergy. Seasonal pet allergens include pollen, trees, certain molds, grasses or dust mites.
Some symptoms of allergies include pets licking excessively, chewing or scratching, hair loss and redness and even crusting of their skin. The most common areas of pets’ bodies affected by seasonal allergies are their paws, limbs, mouth, ears, abdomen, groin, armpits, tail and around their eyes.
If not treated appropriately, seasonal allergies can develop into ear and or skin infections.
There is no cure for seasonal allergies; however, Little said there are ways to keep your pet comfortable
Treatment usually is life-long through the season, or as long as the pet is in areas the allergen is present.
Seasonal allergies can be diagnosed by physical examination, clinical signs and a history of recurring symptoms and infections during the same seasons annually.
“To treat seasonal allergies, we can use a variety of medications not limited to antibacterial wipes/shampoos and cleaners, antibiotics if there is an associated infection, anti-itch medications in the form of injections, oral pills or immunotherapy. Some anti-itch medications include Apoquel, Atopica, Cytopoint and Benadryl,” said Little.
While there is no way to prevent seasonal allergies, pet owners can try to avoid allergens as much as possible. As well, to help rule out other causes of itching or irritated skin Little said they can administer flea and tick prevention regularly. Owners should also examine their pet frequently for irritated skin or ears and get them treated.
By being vigilant, taking steps to keep pets cool and watching for signs and symptoms, owners can help keep their pets happy and healthy living in the Okanagan.