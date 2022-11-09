In the unlikely event a commercial airliner ever overshoots the runway or lands short at Kelowna airport, pilots and passengers now have a little extra breathing room.
New safety areas have been built at either end of the runway in a $9.2 million project that was completed last week.
“It’s a safety initiative that’s been mandated by Transport Canada to ensure that there is sufficient room at either end of the runway to facilitate any airplane that might over-run or under-shoot during take-off and landing,” Phillip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations, said Wednesday in an interview.
Enough space at either end of the runway was previously available to comply with safe landing requirements but it consisted of grass rather than paved surfaces.
“We had to dig out the grass and prepare the area properly with gravels, millings, and pavement to ensure if an aircraft runs off the runway it’s not going to sink in, and it could continue to safely operate,” Elchitz said.
The federal government provided YLW with $4.5 million toward the construction of what are technically known as ‘Runway End Safety Areas’, or RESAs, earlier this year.
The Transportation Safety Board recommended such enhanced safety features after an incident in Halifax in 2018 when a cargo jet went 210 metres off the end of a runway and came close to a busy road. The pilots suffered minor injuries.
The TSB says there are an average of nine over-run incidents every year in Canada, most involving small planes. Elchitz said a commercial plane has never over-run the runway at YLW.
Work on the runway safety areas was finished late last week. “It was completed, with the last of the paving, the day before the snow started flying,” Elchitz said. “So the timing was perfect.”