About 150 people gathered in Stuart Park last night for the lighting of a nine-foot-high Menorah to begin the eight-day Jewish holiday of Chanukah.
The celebratory message of Chanukah is light prevailing over darkness, a theme Rabbi Shmuly Hecht says is again particularly appropriate given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The message of Chanukah is the message of ever-increasing light and hope, even during times of great darkness,” Hecht said.
“The power of the little spark of God in us all is so much greater than any negativity it may encounter,” he said. “Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
Last year’s lighting of the Menorah was done over Zoom, in compliance with public health orders against the gathering of crowds that were in effect at the time. There was also a drive-thru event where people were offered traditional Jewish treats.
On Sunday, people could come together once again in Stuart Park, though there were still pandemic protocols in place. Instead of a large tent where people could mingle and eat food, those in attendance were offered individually wrapped Chanukah donuts and latkes.
“It was just wonderful to see the incredible turnout and the joy on everyone’s faces,” Hecht said.
Chanukah celebrates the rededication of a Jewish temple in 165 BCE, after a popular uprising against Greek-Syrian rule. The amount of oil left in the temple should only have been enough to burn a menorah for one day, but it wound up lasting for eight days.
This year, Chanukah continues until the evening of Dec. 6.