The smell of smoke was increasing Thursday morning in a remote valley where residents have been placed on evacuation alert because of a nearby forest fire.
Calm early morning conditions gave way to light breezes and slight haze seemed to be thickening in the Maxwell Road area, between the municipal boundaries of Peachland and West Kelowna.
But there was no evident alarm among residents of the narrow valley, where everyday routines of house-building, gravel extraction, and tending to animals went on unabated.
“I’m not worried, at least not yet,” one resident of the 17 properties now on evacuation alert said about 9 a.m.
“The fire’s still quite aways from us, and they’re working it pretty hard, as far as I can tell,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “We’re pretty used to alerts and evacuation orders around here, so this isn’t all that surprising.”
The Jack Creek wildfire was estimated at 4.5 ha in size on Thursday morning, unchanged from Wednesday evening, BC Wildfire Service spokesperson Melanie Bibeau said in an interview.
“It’s still considered to be out of control,” she said.
Several aircraft are working the fire, aided by a 19-person ground crew. The area where the fire is burning is fairly steep terrain, she said.
The evacuation alert covers all properties along Maxwell Road, from addresses 4305 to 4495, the Central Okanagan Regional District says.
“Residents in this area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents,” the regional district said.
“I’m happy to report there’s not a concern to me yet about the fire entering the city or threatening the power line,” Brolund said early Thursday morning. “But we’re certainly prepared to respond if necessary if things change.
“In a sense, time is on our side with this fire. It’s later in the year, so conditions aren’t quite as extreme as they were a few weeks ago,” he said. The air temperature in the Maxwell Road area was only 15 C on Thursday morning.
The fire is more than two kilometres from the power line, Brolund said. In recent years, BC Hydro has done a considerable amount of work to harden the transmission line, which extends to West Kelowna from the Merritt area, Bound said.
That work involved clearing away trees and other vegetation from a wider area around the line and wrapping the base of the wooden poles in metal and fire retardant chemicals.