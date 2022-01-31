The Canadian media is doing a poor job of portraying the interests and concerns of people participating in the trucker convoy, Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray says.
Gray says the actions of those who defaced a statue of Terry Fox and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are “completely unacceptable”.
“But we shouldn’t let the few outweigh the message that thousands of Canadians travelled to deliver to their government,” Gray said in a Monday afternoon post on her Facebook page.
“It’s time for the federal government to listen to Canadians, stop their divisiveness, and finally get Canada on the path of economic recovery and living with COVID-19, just as other countries are,” Gray wrote.
She posted pictures of herself chatting with some of the truckers and others who’ve descended on Ottawa, and she says many of them told her it was the first political protest they had ever participated in.
Most were double vaccinated against COVID-19, Gray said, and they simply wanted to register their opposition to ongoing public health orders related to the pandemic.
“I heard the frustration of families with many of the decisions made by the federal government that are affecting their livelihoods, pocketbooks, and mental health,” Gray wrote. “What I heard and saw was quite unlike the descriptions painted by the national media.”
An hour after she put up her post, Gray’s observations and photo gallery had drawn 39 comments, most of them supportive.
“Thank you for your decent representation of these hardworking, pro-choice, taxpaying, peace-loving Canadian citizens who are the target of hate speech, discrimination, and lies by the Liberal prime minister of this country,” one person wrote.
But another said: “What is the Conservative plan to end the epidemic?”