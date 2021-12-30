A mass Polar Bear Dip in Waterfront Park planned for New Year’s Day has been called off.
Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant forced the organizers to cancel the event. It’s the second year in a row the Polar Bear Dip has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
“We tried to make it work with the restrictions in mind, but with the consideration of the community at heart we do not feel it would be socially responsible to host the event at this time,” the Community Recreational Initiatives Society wrote on its Facebook page.
Since 2014, the society, which helps people with disabilities go on outdoor adventures in specially-designed equipment, has organized a Polar Bear Dip as a fundraiser. Hopes were that this year’s event would raise $50,000.
Although the mass event in Waterfront Park has been cancelled, the society hopes people will still jump into the freezing lake somewhere else, on their own, record the event, and upload their antics to social media.
Those who take the plunge should brace for an icy impact, as the lake’s current temperature is 4.5 C, compared to the all-time record of 28 C set in early July during the heat dome.
People who have already paid the required registration fee for the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip in Waterfront Park have been sent an email outlining refund options.