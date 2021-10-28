The average number of people in the Central Okanagan who test positive for COVID-19 each day has dropped from 24 two weeks ago to 22 last week.
New case counts have now declined in nine of the past 10 weeks since mid-August, when 131 people a day on average were testing positive for the disease.
But week-over-week new infections rose slightly in Penticton, from 28 to 33, and in Vernon, from 46 to 69.
Infection data is updated each Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
By far the highest rates of transmission are in Northern B.C., while some areas of the Southern Interior - such as the South Cariboo, Kootenay Lake, and Kettle Valley - reported no new infections last week.
"Case rates are elevated and increasing across Northern Health, decreasing in Interior Health, and stable in Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, and Vancouver Island Health," the B.C. CDC reported in its most recent situation report, also issued Wednesday.