All of the crucial pieces necessary to finally complete the Okanagan Rail Trail could come together in the next eight weeks.
On Monday, Kelowna city councillors will have considered approving a key part of a memorandum of understanding for infrastructure improvements, including completion of the ORT, involving Kelowna, Lake Country, and the Okanagan Indian Band (OKID).
If approved by council, the mayor and city clerk would sign an agreement “to protect the city’s main sewer line within the (former rail) right-of-way through the Indian Reserve #7,” said Mac Logan, the city’s infrastructure general manager, on Monday.
“This will put in place the background agreement that we need in order to facilitate the (rail line) land transfer from (the government of) Canada to OKIB.”
The land transfer depends on a number of steps, he explained, and the first of those is legal protection of the city’s sewer line though the reserve. Following transfer, a series of additional agreements would be approved by Lake Country council and the Okanagan Indian Band.
The timing of the federal approval wasn’t specified but “I have to compliment them that they’ve been turning things around quite quickly recently, like really within days. Things have been moving fairly quickly this year so we’ve got some pretty positive signs that they have it as a
priority.”
The city has called for rail trail construction tenders due at 2 p.m. on April 5 “anticipating and assuming that all of these pieces will fall into place. We want to be ready to start construction as soon as we possibly can,” said Logan.
Construction of the 6.4-kilometre active transportation corridor from Old Vernon Road just north of Kelowna airport to 500 metres north of Beaver Lake Road. is estimated to cost $1.3 million. That money was set aside after the completion of the original $7.8-million fundraising campaign to build the rail trail.
“The works include clearing and grubbing, trail construction, gravel placement, fence removal and installation, pedestrian overhead flashers, timber bridge pedestrian improvements, miscellaneous signs and posts, and related works,” says the tender call.
It would involve: 5,900 linear metres of clearing and grubbing; 6,600 linear metres of trail construction; 26,500 square metres of gravel placement; 4,500 linear metres of fence removal and installation; two pedestrian overhead flashers; two eco-counter trail classification counters; timber bridge pedestrian improvements; and miscellaneous signs and posts.
Substantial completion is expected by Aug. 31 – five years after the official rail trail opening of Sept. 27, 2018 – but the tender call cautions eager contractors to start no sooner than two weeks after the contract is executed. As of Monday, more than 50 companies have accessed at least some of the documents required to submit a bid.
“I’m happy to hear that the sewer permit that is required by the federal government for the addition to reserve to be finalized is being brought to finality. I can confirm to you that any responsibilities in the agreements associated with the District of Lake Country will not hold up or impact this permit finalization,” said Matt Vader, Lake Country’s director of parks, recreation and culture, on Monday.
In the memoradum of agreement, the OKIB agreed to provide access to the Okanagan Rail Trail once the federal government adds the land to its reserve. The band also wants an opportunity for water and sewer services to existing properties; the availability of servicing for future developments; and a road access to a parcel of land on the east side of Duck Lake.
Lake Country wants to secure interim sewer servicing from the City of Kelowna; dedication of a road right-of-way north from Beaver Lake Road to the Clearwater/Copperhill subdivision; and a minor boundary adjustment.
In addition to protecting its main sewer line within the rail trail right-of-way through the IR#7, the City of Kelowna wants to obtain full access for its industrial lands via Commonwealth Road; and a water supply from Lake Country for the entire neighbourhood.
The three jurisdictions will work together to have Commonwealth Road opened as an arterial access to Jim Bailey Road from Highway 97 to address capacity issues on Beaver Lake Road.
The city will work with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation to improve the road to handle truck and car traffic, and organize public consultation with area businesses and residents.