Sunday is the last day for people to put their names forward for consideration as a People's Party of Canada candidate in the next federal election.
"We need to get ready in case (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau tries to trigger a snap election in the coming weeks or months," Leader Maxime Bernier says.
The right-wing PPC was started by Bernier in September 2018 after he quit the federal Conservative party. It ran candidates in 315 of the country's 328 ridings in the October 2019 federal election, winning 1.6% of the vote nationally.
The party's candidates in the four Okanagan ridings - John Barr, Allan Duncan, Kyle Delfing, and Sean Taylor - fared slightly better, winning an average of 2.2% of the popular vote.
Campaign expenses filed with Elections Canada for the four Okanagan candidates showed average spending of $6,782.
In February, the online journal ipolitics.ca reported the PPC had shut down 74 of its riding associations. Reasons given included lack of interest, funding shortages, and efforts to streamline party operations.
The 22-page candidate nomination form is on the PPC website.