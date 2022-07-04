The former town manager in Lake Country worked only half a year in 2021 but he was still paid $129,903, newly-released salary information shows.
Alberto De Feo left his employment with the town, for reasons that were never publicly disclosed, on July 2, 2021.
At the time, Mayor James Baker would not explain the reasons for De Feo’s departure as he said it was a personnel matter. De Feo had started working for the town in 2009.
By law, each B.C. municipality must publish the names and salaries of all employees who made more than $75,000 the previous year by the end of June.
The highest-paid town of Lake Country employee last year was Tanya Garost, the former finance director who succeeded De Feo as municipal manager. She was paid $198,625.
In 2021, a total of 44 town workers earned more than $75,000, up two from 2020. In 2018, 26 Lake Country employees made more than $75,000.
In 2020, the last full year for which he was town manager, De Feo’s salary was $234,064.
In addition to the listing of employee salaries, Lake Country’s schedule of financial information also indicates there was one severance agreement with a non-unionized employee last year that was equivalent to 18 months of compensation. The document does not indicate the amount nor give the name of that former employee.